Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare S Sensitive

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6053/05
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6053/05
    Overall Rating / 5

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all s-sensitive

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • For sensitive teeth and gums
      Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

      Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Elite+.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 Sensitive standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Ultra soft
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item