Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Signage Solutions D-Line Display

86BDL4550D/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Say more Say more Say more
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    86BDL4550D/00

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Similar products

    See all d-line-series

      Say more

      Smart, fast 24/7 display.

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      ADS wide-view panel display

      Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @60HZ
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 8.0
        Panel technology
        IPS

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1929.0  mm
        Set Height
        1100  mm
        Set Depth
        69.5(D@Wall mount) /91.8(D@Handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        75.94  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        43.31  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.74(D@Wall mount) / 3.61(D@Handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        15.5 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        TBD  lb
        Product weight
        TBD  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        TBD

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Switch Cover
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • Screws

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • VP8

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CCC
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        3GB DDR
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item