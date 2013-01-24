Home
Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

75BDL3552T/00

75BDL3552T/00
  Interactive classroom display
    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    75BDL3552T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Interactive classroom display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 75"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        420  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
        Display colors
        1.07Billon
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Picture in Picture
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Advanced infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        • USB-C
        Audio input
        3.5mm Jack (x1)
        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        16.30 mm(even)
        Set Width
        1715.50  mm
        Set Height
        993.70  mm
        Set Depth
        80.8mm(D@wall mount) / 108.7(D@speaker cover)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        67.54  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        39.12  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.18(D@wall mount) /4.28 (D@speaker cover)  inch
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Product weight
        53.0  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        116.85  lb
        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (Typical)
        190  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Comsumption (Max)
        380 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
        • M2 Screw (x2)
        • M3 screw (x2)
        • Philips logo
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • Touch USB (x1)
        • USB Cover
        Optional accessories
        Cast to dongle

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Portuguese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • EMF
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • RoHS
        • EAC
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • MPEG
        • WEBM
        • WMV

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
        • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
        GPU
        DDR4 4GB

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Optional accessories: Cast to dongle

