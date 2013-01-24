Home
Signage Solutions D-Line Display

32BDL4510D/00
    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Smart, fast 24/7 display.

      • 32"
      • Full HD (1920x1080p)
      • 400cd/m²
      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      ADS wide-view panel display

      Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        32  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        81.28  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
        Display colors
        16.7 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        ADS

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        726.5  mm
        Set Height
        425.4  mm
        Set Depth
        65.1(@Wall mount)/69.1(@AC)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        28.60  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        16.75  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.56 inch (@Wall mount) /2.72 (@AC))  inch
        Bezel width
        11.9 mm (T/L/R), 17.2 mm (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        12.57  lb
        Product weight
        5.7  kg
        VESA Mount
        100(H) x 100(V) mm / 200(H) x 200(V) mm, M4

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        TBD

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Stand
        BM05911(Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Screws
        • USB Cover (x1)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG
        • VP8

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • VCCI
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

