Ultrasound AI Solutions

The EPIQ CVx offers advanced imaging and quantification and customizable capabilities that can significantly reduce exam time and speed time-to-results, including for transthoracic (TTE) or transesophageal (TEE) echo, so that you can provide greater care in less time for more types of patients.
LVivo Seamless* AI-based technology is designed to “run behind the scenes” while a clinician is capturing images. Seamless runs in the background to seek and identify the effective images to use in certain applications such as Strain or EF, as needed by the user. This helps reduce the variability associated with manual view selection and visual analysis of cardiac ultrasound images. *LVivo Seamless from DiA Imaging analysis, a Philips company, is a 510K cleared feature for Philips CV Ultrasound
LVivo EF* AI-based technology is designed to reduce variability in the calculation of EF from 4CH and/or 2CH views and Biplane and improve efficiency through automation. It allows users to assess cardiac function by any clinician, with all levels of experience with qualitative assessment. *LVivo EF from DiA Imaging analysis, a Philips company, is a feature of Philips CV Ultrasound
Dynamic HeartModel tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology to provide a holistic view of the left heart function. Automated border detection, multi-beat selection and results average yield a more reliable heart function evaluation than single beat in arrhythmia patients. *Dynamic HeartModel is an advanced automation solution with anatomical intelligence, not currently certified as artificial intelligence.
Philips AutoMeasure provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
Background Material:
White paper, “Single-Site Experience with an Automated Artificial Intelligence Application for Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction Measurement in Echocardiography”, Krunoslave Michael Sveric, Roxana Botan, Zouhir Dindane, Anna Winkler, Thomas Nowack, Cristoph Heitmann, Leonhard Schleussner, Axel Linke, Technische Universität Dresden, Herzzentrum Dresden Universitätsklinik Dresden, Germany, Diagnostics, MDPI, March 2023
Diagnostics | Free Full-Text | Single-Site Experience with an Automated Artificial Intelligence Application for Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction Measurement in Echocardiography (mdpi.com)
White paper, “Validation of American Society of Echocardiography Guideline – Recommended Parameters of Right Ventricular Dysfunciton using Artificial Intelligence Comp[ared with Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging”, Brian C. Hsia MD, Ashton Lai, MD PhD, Supreet Singh MD, Rajeev Samtani MD, Solomon Bienstock MD, Steve Liao MD, Eric Stern MD, Gina LaRocca MD MHSc, Javier Sanz MD, Stamatios Lerakis MD PhD, Lori Croft MD, Shemy Carrasso MD, David Rosenmann MD MPH, Anthony DeMaria MD, Gregg W. Stone MD, and Martin E. goldman MD, New York, New York, Jerusalem, Israel, San Diego California, 2023
Validation of American Society of Echocardiography Guideline-Recommended Parameters of Right Ventricular Dysfunction Using Artificial Intelligence Compared With Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging - Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography (onlinejase.com)
HeartModel Removing the complexity of Live 3D Quantification
Dynamic HeartModel: Automated transthoracic three-dimensional echocardiographic quantification of the left heart chambers
