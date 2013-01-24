Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Celebrating 2 Million AEDs
blueseal header large

Celebrating 2 Million AEDs across the globe

Contact us
I am proud of the long and successful history of our automated external defibrillators - also known as AEDs - which have helped save lives every day for the past two decades. Today, we reached the incredible milestone of having shipped a total of two million AEDs worldwide, and we will continue to innovate and provide our customers with reliable easy-to-use lifesaving technology.

Frans Van Houten

CEO, Philips

ingenuity cover new

23 years of innovation

The two-millionth AED marks a major milestone in Philips’ more than 50-year legacy of cardiac resuscitation innovations to combat the potentially fatal effects of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Introduced in 1996, the Forerunner AED was the first lightweight, durable, automated external defibrillator (AED) that was designed to be easy to use so trained emergency responders could help treat a victim of sudden cardiac arrest.

23 years of innovation

The two-millionth AED marks a major milestone in Philips’ more than 50-year legacy of cardiac resuscitation innovations to combat the potentially fatal effects of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Introduced in 1996, the Forerunner AED was the first lightweight, durable, automated external defibrillator (AED) that was designed to be easy to use so trained emergency responders could help treat a victim of sudden cardiac arrest.
avl header image

Millions of customers

Today Philips AEDs can be found on board major U.S. airlines, in Fortune 100 companies, and in the locker rooms of professional sports teams. We are dedicated to saving lives and proud that so many Philips AEDs are now available across the globe.

Millions of customers

Today Philips AEDs can be found on board major U.S. airlines, in Fortune 100 companies, and in the locker rooms of professional sports teams. We are dedicated to saving lives and proud that so many Philips AEDs are now available across the globe.
  • ingenuity cover new

    7M lives claimed each year*

    Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of global mortality, accounting for almost 17 million deaths each year. It is estimated about 40-50% of all cardiovascular deaths are from sudden cardiac arrest.

    Mehra, R., PhD. (2007). Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death. Journal of Electrocardiology, 40(6), S118-S122. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jelectrocard.2007.06.023.

    7M lives claimed each year*

    Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of global mortality, accounting for almost 17 million deaths each year. It is estimated about 40-50% of all cardiovascular deaths are from sudden cardiac arrest.
    Mehra, R., PhD. (2007). Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death. Journal of Electrocardiology, 40(6), S118-S122. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jelectrocard.2007.06.023.
  • ingenuity cover new

    HeartStart OnSite

    1st AED available over-the-counter
     

    In 2004, Philips developed the first AED available for sale over-the-counter without a prescription, making the HeartStart OnSite Defibrillator available for the implementation of early defibrillation programs in communities, schools and businesses.

    HeartStart OnSite

    1st AED available over-the-counter

    In 2004, Philips developed the first AED available for sale over-the-counter without a prescription, making the HeartStart OnSite Defibrillator available for the implementation of early defibrillation programs in communities, schools and businesses.
  • ingenuity cover new

    World Leader in AEDs

    Philips is not only the world leader in AEDs, we’re also a leader in offering the solutions, tools, and expertise designed to help you establish and maintain a successful AED program. Our customers agree that with Philips, you’re well prepared, even across multiple sites with hundreds or thousands of employees.

    World Leader in AEDs

    Philips is not only the world leader in AEDs, we’re also a leader in offering the solutions, tools, and expertise designed to help you establish and maintain a successful AED program. Our customers agree that with Philips, you’re well prepared, even across multiple sites with hundreds or thousands of employees.
    scanwise hotspot article masthead

    We measure success in Heartbeats
    As the leader in AEDs, Philips is committed to doing everything we can to help survive a sudden cardiac arrest, which is why we design our AEDs to be rugged, lightweight and durable, featuring clear audio instructions for both guided use and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) guidance in addition to intuitive icon-driven operation for ease of use.
    youtube video

    We measure success in Heartbeats
    As the leader in AEDs, Philips is committed to doing everything we can to help survive a sudden cardiac arrest, which is why we design our AEDs to be rugged, lightweight and durable, featuring clear audio instructions for both guided use and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) guidance in addition to intuitive icon-driven operation for ease of use.
    youtube video

    Stay up-to-date and subscribe.

    Join your peers, sign-up to stay informed and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox.

    (Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Learn more about AED products and solutions

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand