Visualization of white matter fiber tracts of Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) data. Trace, analyze and process fibers in real-time with minimal mouse clicks. Supports pre-operative surgical planning, post-surgery evaluation and general evaluation of fiber tracts around tumors and lesions in connection with functional areas. Supports up to 32 directions and 16 b-values and includes automatic calculation of Fractional Anisotropy (FA) maps. Addition of FiberTrak Extension package allows for diffusion imaging with up to 128 directions, delivering input for very high definition fiber tracking in the brain or spine.