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Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI software
T2* Perfusion
T2* Perfusion
MR Clinical application
MRI software
T2* Perfusion
MR Clinical application
MRI software
T2* based perfusion sequence with short scan time, providing long TEs. T2* perfusion maps include Mean Transit Time (MTT), Time To Peak (TTP), Time of Arrival (T0), Negative Integral (NI) and Index.
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Documentation
Brochure
Clinical applications brochure
(10.98 MB)
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Clinical image gallery
Axial T2* Perfusion
Documentation
Clinical applications brochure
PDF
|
10.98 MB