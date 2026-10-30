IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mount

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
A single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.
ITD part no. TS.6255.991
Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550. Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner : RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.