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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about claw for pole or standard rail mounting, including a swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(141.42 KB)
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Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
Features
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Max. load
5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish adapter for MP2/X2
RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish claw
aluminium natural anodized
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
141.42 KB
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