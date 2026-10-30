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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Primus
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Primus
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Primus
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Primus Anesthesia Machine.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(1.13 MB)
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; features a cable management cavity below the arm; includes Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
1.13 MB
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