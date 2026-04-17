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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Additional Information
Finish
Arctic white
Max. load
10 kg / 22 lbs
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