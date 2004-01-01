Search terms

Cardiac Output

Cable

Cardiac output cable for use with the Philips cardiac output modules.

Specifications

Cardiac Output
Cardiac Output
Cable
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1012A, M3012A
Product Category
  • Cardiac Output
Product Type
  • Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .400 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

