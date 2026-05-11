Neonatal NIBP Air Hose. Length 1.5m (4.92 ft.). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pediatric or adult cuffs, Utilizes neonatal connector configuration. This cable is used for close patient proximity and replaces the M1596B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs
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Connectors are a 6mm bore diameter.
Traditional NiBP hose connector colored white on hose-to-device side to distinguish from new devices