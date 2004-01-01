Specialty Feeding Products by Pigeon

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
Pigeon Baby Bottle
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
