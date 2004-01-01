Search terms

Reusable temperature sensor for esophageal, rectal, and axillary application. The Temperature Sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This sensor is designed to be used with the 989803178181 Temperature Sensor Jacket.

Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Replaces Product
  • 989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803178181 Temperature Sensor Jacket
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
