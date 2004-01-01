AAMI compliant. For patients weighing more than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 40.87 in (103.81 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179031 Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25).
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.