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MR monitoring
Module Battery Charger
Module Battery Charger
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Module Battery Charger
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
For charging the wireless module batteries 989803191341 (Gen 3) and 989803152881 (Gen 2). Power adapter not sold separately.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Rechargeable
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400) 866120 (Expression MR200)
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Module Charger Replaces 9023 (989803152891) Power - Philips