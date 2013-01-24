Home
Efficia Battery

Efficia DFM100

Battery

Lithium Ion Battery for use with the Efficia DFM100 Defibrillator/Monitor

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • ea
Product Dimensions
  • 28.5 mm x 80 mm x 145.7 mm
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Efficia DFM100
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Efficia DFM100
Package Weight
  • 0.44 kg
