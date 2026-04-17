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MR monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Large Adult X-Long, Disposable
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Large Adult X-Long, Disposable
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Large Adult X-Long, Disposable
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
Large Adult Extra Long NIBP Cuff. Circumference range 35 to 45 cm compatible with 989803169411 MRI NIBP Hose. For use with Expression 865214, Precess 865323, Precess 3160 & Magnitude 3150M monitors.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
10/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Large Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
989803169411
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
1.570 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Size
Extra Long
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - “Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff - HC989803170491 - Philips