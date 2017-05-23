Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Mobile CL 20 SpO2 Sensor

Mobile CL 20 SpO2

Sensor

Find similar products

Box of 20 single patient SpO2 sensors, pre-assembled with cradles and wristbands, for use with IntelliVue CL SpO2 pod.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865215
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.580 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensor kits
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &gt;10 kg (&gt;44 lbs)
Cable Length
  • ?

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand