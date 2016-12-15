Search terms

Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 Leads IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Find similar products

Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 leads IEC color coded for PageWriter TC 70, banana post, shielded. Consisting of 4 additional lead assy (33" (0.84m)), 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators, 4 banana post adapters, 6 colored clips, 6 colored rings, 4 white base rings and instructions for use. The additional lead sets come pre-assembled with the 4 white base rings and the banana post adapter. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 16
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 170 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 16
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 170 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.