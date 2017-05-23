Disposable, radiolucent foam, solid adhesive gel electrode for use with X-ray procedures. Silver/Silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, non-metallic snap, pre-gelled; Oval shape, 43 mm x 36 mm size; 30 per pack, 600 electrodes/case; Sized for smaller adults; Shelf life: at least 6 months. Can be used with all Philips Adult ECG Monitoring.
30 electrodes per pouch = 20 pouches per case = 600 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
Radiolucent, Foam
Patient Application
Adult
Gel-Type
Solid
Electrode Size
36 mm x 41 mm (1.4'' x 1.6'')
Electrode Shape
Oval
Electrode Connector Type
Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
?
