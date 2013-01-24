The Lumify L12-4 linear array transducer provides high resolution imaging for shallow applications: Soft Tissue, Vascular, Superficial, Musculoskeletal, and Lung. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Included: carry bag, USB-C and Micro-B cables.