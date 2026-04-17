Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
MR monitoring
Chest Bellows Chest Bellows
Chest Bellows Chest Bellows
Respiration
MR monitoring
Chest Bellows Chest Bellows
Respiration
MR monitoring
Compatible with Wireless SpO2 Module. Connects to port on the Wireless SpO2 module for measurement of pneumatic respiration.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.250 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Chest Bellows Chest Bellows Respiration - Philips