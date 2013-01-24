Search terms
Our gel-filled positioning aids with soft, flexible outer shells are designed to help you reduce the incidence of pressure sores and head molding while achieving developmentally appropriate positioning. It’s all part of our holistic approach to helping you deliver exceptional Developmental Care for your premature and at-risk babies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Gel-E Donut
Squishon 2 and 3
Squishon Mattress
|
|
Gel-E Donut XS
|
Gel- E Donut S
|
Gel- E Donut M
|
Squishon 2
|
Squishon 3
|
Squishon Mattress
|
Product Number
|
92025-XS
|
92025-S
|
92025-M
|
91033-S
|
91033-3
|
91017
|
Shape
|
round
|
round
|
round
|
rectangular
|
rectangular
|
rectangular
|
Size
|
17.5 cm (7") diameter
|
17.5 cm (7") diameter
|
17.5 cm (7") diameter
|
15x22.5cm (6x9")
|
15x22.5cm (6x9")
|
30x55cm (12x22")
|
Color
|
Purple
|
Green
|
Peach
|
Purple
|
Clear
|
Clear
|
Gels/box
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
1
|
Cover P/N
|
91033-A
|
91033-A
|
91033-A
|
91033-A
|
91033-A
|
91017-A
|
Covers/box
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
25
Combines evidence–based best practices with core measures to meet the physiological and developmental needs of each newborn. Philips offers a variety of proven positioning solutions like the Gel positioning aids that support developmental care especially in handling and positioning.
