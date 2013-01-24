Home
IntelliVue Bedside patient monitor

IntelliVue MP90

Bedside patient monitor

The IntelliVue MP90 patient monitor is designed for the fast-paced, highest acuity care environments. It provides event surveillance, parameter histograms, sepsis screening, and diverse clinical measurements to support informed decisions.

Features
Intuitive user interface conveys key data quickly

The MP90 user interface is designed to offer easy visibility of patient data, and allows enhanced compatibility with standard software.
"Smart" prioritization of patient information helps improve staff focus

Portal technology uses Philips Tunneling Control Engine to prioritize physiologic measurements, monitoring information, and alarm notifications – regardless of the amount of network traffic.
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview

Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Event Surveillance reduces information overload

Event Surveillance contributes to overall efficiency and supports decision making by identifying and documenting clinically significant patient episodes for review. Users determine the parameters that constitute an event and which measurements to record during predefined clinical situations.
Up to three independent displays for uniform monitoring

The MP90 provides consistent data with up to 3 independent monitors: 1) bedside display for the highest acuity cases 2) displays for surgeons, perfusionists, and anesthetists in the operating room and 3) replicated “slave” display which can be placed outside an isolation area. Up to 13 waveforms can be shown on each independent display. A choice of off-the-shelf and Philips displays are available.
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care

Simplifies sepsis care by continually checking monitoring data against care protocol criteria to help provide timely, actionable information. Whenever criteria for sepsis are met, ProtocolWatch prompts clinicians for the tests, observations, or interventions indicated by the protocol. ProtocolWatch also produces a log that can be printed for documentation and quality improvement.
Touchscreen simplifies tasks

A touchscreen allows many functions to be accessible through simple, one-touch commands on touchscreen-compatible displays.
Flexible ECG handling simplifies diagnostics & reporting

You can capture, review, and store diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the IntelliVue Information Center. You can also locally print in a harmonized layout.
Excellent standard measurements serve clinical needs

Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements, such as oximetry with the Philips FAST SpO₂, Masimo® SET®, or Nellcor® OxiMax™ algorithms, and the Philips ST/AR algorithm to support clinicians’ decisions at the patient’s side. Our goal is to provide crucial measurement information in the forms that will serve clinical need.
Customized viewing streamlines communication

Customized viewing options let you see and analyze data in graphical or numerical formats, juxtapose real-time measurements and trended data, and organize every onscreen element – from waveforms to data labels – as desired.
Networked platform meets a variety of clinical needs

IntelliVue is easy to use and operates on a networked platform that can span the hospital enterprise. It can be configured to suit patient acuity, department protocols, or specific procedure requirements. In line with Philips commitment to providing customer choice, IntelliVue is compatible with a range of SpO2 technologies and sensors from Philips, Masimo,® and Nellcor.®

Specifications

General
Portal technology
  • compatible
Waveforms
  • 6, 8, or 12 per independent display (13 for ECG)
Monitor screen display
Up to 3 independent configurable displays
  • Up to three slave displays and user's choice of XGA/SXGA
Server
Multi-measurement Server and extensions
  • Compatible
  • Compatible
Flexible Module Server (measurement slots)
  • Two supported Flexible Module Servers
Flexible Module Server (8 measurement slots)
  • Two supported Flexible Module Servers
Screen navigation
Touchscreen/Mouse
  • PS2-compatible user's choice/Remote SpeedPoint
Networking
Capability
  • Standard
Networking capability
  • Standard
  • ®Masimo and SET are registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation
  • ® Nellcor and Oximax are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nellcor Puritan Bennett, Inc.

