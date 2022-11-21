Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting
Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ and Affiniti systems
Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications
Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ and Affiniti systems
Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications
Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
Two USB connectors
Power consumption
660 VA max
depending on system configuration
Standard cart
Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
Extended cart
Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
Small profile B/W video printer
Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
