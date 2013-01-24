Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Lumify - DS The mobile ultrasound solution

Lumify - DS

The mobile ultrasound solution

Find similar products

The Lumify mobile ultrasound machine travels on rounds with you effortlessly, always ready to assist as a collaborative diagnostic tool. This app-based system brings Philips-quality imaging to your compatible smartphone or mobile device. Make quicker critical decisions and gain procedural guidance in the palm of your hand. Lumify goes where you go.

Contact us
Features
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

Global service.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Click here for more information
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Meet patients at the POC
Meet patients at the POC video

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.

Meet patients at the point-of-care

Meet patients at the POC video

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Click here for more information
Meet patients at the POC
Meet patients at the POC video

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Incredible Image quality

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Simple sharing & multitasking

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
Data security & encryption

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.
Real-time updates- tablets

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.
  • Ongoing Support:
  • Meet patients at the POC
  • Incredible Image quality
  • Simple sharing & multitasking
See all features
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

Global service.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Click here for more information
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Meet patients at the POC
Meet patients at the POC video

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.

Meet patients at the point-of-care

Meet patients at the POC video

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Click here for more information
Meet patients at the POC
Meet patients at the POC video

Meet patients at the point-of-care

With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Incredible Image quality

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Incredible Image quality

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Simple sharing & multitasking

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*

Simple sharing & multitasking

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
Data security & encryption

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.

Data security & encryption

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.
Real-time updates- tablets

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Real-time updates to your tablet

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Specifications

Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Applications
  • Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 4-1 MHz
Field of view
  • 90°
Footprint
  • 20.2mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode,
  • harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Lung, MSK, Soft Tissue, Superficial, Vascular
Bandwidth
  • 12-4 MHz
Field of view
  • 34.5mm
Footprint
  • 34mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 12cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode
  • advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging,
  • SonoCT
Applications
  • Abdomen, Gallbladder, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 5-2 MHz
Field of view
  • 67.3°
Footprint
  • 50mm (ROC)
Scan depth
  • Up to 30cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode,
  • advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging,
  • SonoCT
Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Applications
  • Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 4-1 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Applications
  • Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 4-1 MHz
Field of view
  • 90°
Footprint
  • 20.2mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode,
  • harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Lung, MSK, Soft Tissue, Superficial, Vascular
Bandwidth
  • 12-4 MHz
Field of view
  • 34.5mm
Footprint
  • 34mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 12cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode
  • advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging,
  • SonoCT
Applications
  • Abdomen, Gallbladder, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 5-2 MHz
Field of view
  • 67.3°
Footprint
  • 50mm (ROC)
Scan depth
  • Up to 30cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode,
  • advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging,
  • SonoCT
  • See Lumify portal for the list of compatible smart device options: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices. iOS devices require the purchase of additional accessories for Lumify DS.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.