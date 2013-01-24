The Lumify mobile ultrasound machine travels on rounds with you effortlessly, always ready to assist as a collaborative diagnostic tool. This app-based system brings Philips-quality imaging to your compatible smartphone or mobile device. Make quicker critical decisions and gain procedural guidance in the palm of your hand. Lumify goes where you go.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Simple sharing & multitasking
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
Data security & encryption
Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.
Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.
Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Simple sharing & multitasking
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
Data security & encryption
Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies.
Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.
See Lumify portal for the list of compatible smart device options: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices. iOS devices require the purchase of additional accessories for Lumify DS.
