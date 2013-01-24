Ingenia Elition 3.0T X

Search terms
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
