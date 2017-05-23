Search terms

Esophageal/stethoscope probe 24 FR

Temperature accessories

Find similar products

-

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .730 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 20 probes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal Stethoscope
Sensor Size
  • 24 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal Stethoscope
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .730 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 20 probes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal Stethoscope
Sensor Size
  • 24 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.