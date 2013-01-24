Home
2-pin plug adapter cable, accepts mini (1/8") phone plug. Terminates in 2-prong plug. Reusable adapter cable for disposable probes.

Specifications

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips single use temperature probes
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 2-Pin
Compatibility
  • Philips Equipment

