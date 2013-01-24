Home
Cal 1 gas cylinders for tcpO2/tcpCO2 and etCO2 Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring

Cal 1 gas cylinders for tcpO2/tcpCO2 and etCO2

Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring

For calibrating M1918A, M1918B sensors. Meets international shipping requirements. For use in Europe and Japan.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 15210B, M1018A, M1918A, M1918B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Transcutaneous
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 3.160 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 6 cylinders
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1918A; M1918B
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

