Dec 18, 2017

Philips recognized for open innovation

Philips and other corporates awarded for their work with start-ups

 

Europe’s Corporate Start-up Stars run by open innovation advisory firm Mind the Bridge and innovation foundation Nesta — unveiled a list of the 36 corporates that are doing the most to collaborate with European start-ups. The awards were presented at an event in Brussels.

 

Philips and 23 other companies were recognized as Open Innovation Challengers, and the former Philips Health Works program was awarded one of three SEP Corporate Startup Accelerator Awards.
