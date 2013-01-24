The recall notification advises patients and customers to take the following actions:

For patients using BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices: Discontinue use of affected units and consult with physicians to determine the benefits of continuing therapy and potential risks.

For patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices: DO NOT discontinue or alter prescribed therapy , without consulting physicians to determine appropriate next steps.

Philips is creating a registration process for Patients, Users and Caregivers. Please follow the below process when the website is up.

Please check back soon as we will be adding this functionality.

Philips is recommending that customers and patients halt use of ozone-related cleaning products, and adhere to their device Instructions for Use for approved cleaning methods.

Additionally, Philips is reminding customers and patients to review the age of their BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, as they are typically recommended to be replaced after five years of use.

Philips deeply regrets the inconveniences caused by this issue, and we are dedicating significant time and resources to give affected patients and customers the service they expect and deserve as we resolve this matter as our top priority.