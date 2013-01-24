Philips is notifying regulatory agencies in the regions and countries where affected products are available.

We are providing agencies with required information related to the projected correction.

The company will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material that is not affected by this issue.

Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

For consumers under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Act) who purchase the Goods for personal, domestic or household use: Our Goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Act.