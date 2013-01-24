Home
Wye Valley

Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.
Krankenhaus Dueren

Restructured ICU bed planning process

Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.
Flevoziekenhuis

47% improvement in triage speed in the ED

The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize the Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times. 
UKE Hamburg

77% reduced downtime in the OR

Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.
Heart hospital

Cardiac careflow optimization

Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facility
