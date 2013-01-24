While Lowell General Hospital (LGH) was in the midst of a major construction project – building a five-story patient tower, expanding the ER, adding operating rooms, and installing a new CT scanner – the hospital’s radiology department took the opportunity to strategically partner with Philips to improve their CT workflow and patient throughput.
Philips helped Lowell General Hospital identify performance improvement
solutions for their Radiology Department.
"Philips offered us a continuum of process improvements we could work with. With some very simple things we could do early on, and some more challenging things that would take us a little bit longer to fully implement. They worked with us every step of the way and provided a great end product.”
Our consulting team leveraged constraint-based modeling capabilities to identify improvement opportunities within the complexities and interdependencies of the LGH facilities, processes, and CT staff. As a result, they clearly understood the constraints and root causes behind each contributing factor.
The radiology workflow simulation tool enabled Philips to create a virtual CT workflow environment and construct various future-state scenarios to determine the potential current and future impact of each variable.
The team reviewed the scenarios and impact with the below in mind:
Using this dynamic modeling system, the consulting team was able to quickly provide the answers and communicate the benefits of proposed changes.
"The expertise and collaborative approach, along with the sophistication of the tool itself overlaid on typical radiology operations, provided valuable information for our department and staff to use in a very practical way,” says Ms. Canal. “Philips was instrumental in helping us pinpoint our CT workflow problems and streamline our process.”
The team provided a detailed, data-driven proposal for CT workflow improvement for Lowell General Hospital administrators. It was well received. Patient process changes were implemented, including workflow and examination schedule adjustments.
Within three months of making these changes – some simple and some complex – LGH improved patient throughput issues, streamlined daily processes, and improved CT workflow*.
Where: Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, Massachusetts, USA
What: Gain a clear understanding of the hospital’s existing CT workflow to develop more efficient processes and support the delivery of quality care.
How: Philips utilized a radiology workflow simulation tool to analyze existing CT processes and develop both current- and future-state representations of the environment.
Results: After implementing recommendations, Lowell General improved CT workflow and streamlined daily processes. Processes leading to increased patient throughput and higher staff productivity.*
