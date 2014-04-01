Being in a hospital can be frightening and upsetting, especially for children. They are in a strange place and do not know what to expect. This was the challenge that Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden was facing. They were looking for a pediatric care environment to help lessen the stress of young patients and their families.

Philips installed a MRI suite introducing Ambient Experience as well as a KittenScanner, a small scale scanner, used to harness the child’s playfulness and reduce their fear. These solutions contribute to a positive pediatric experience for children, their parents and staff.