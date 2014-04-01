IM Seyoung, winner of DRoTY 2016, is currently a Radiological Technologist at the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea.
His case demonstrates the potential dose management opportunities for both patient and operator during the transcatheter closure of an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in adults, after a change in the cine-fluoroscopy rate. In this retrospective study, IM Seyoung tested his hypothesis that a change in the cine-fluoroscopy rate from 15 frames/sec to 7.5 frames/sec should indicate a benefit in absorbed dose for the both lenses and thyroid without procedural difficulty.
Unfortunately IM Seyoung is unable to attend RSNA to present his winning case in person. Please enjoy a review of the case as it is presented here.