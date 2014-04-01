Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

DoseWise, radiation dose management program
contest mast

Managing dose starts with sharing knowledge
DoseWise
Radiographer of the Year

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

    We’ve got a winner! The ISRRT DoseWise Radiographer of the year for 2016 is…

    isrrt winner
    IM Seyoung, winner of DRoTY 2016, is currently a Radiological Technologist at the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea.

    His case demonstrates the potential dose management opportunities for both patient and operator during the transcatheter closure of an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in adults, after a change in the cine-fluoroscopy rate. In this retrospective study, IM Seyoung tested his hypothesis that a change in the cine-fluoroscopy rate from 15 frames/sec to 7.5 frames/sec should indicate a benefit in absorbed dose for the both lenses and thyroid without procedural difficulty.

    Unfortunately IM Seyoung is unable to attend RSNA to present his winning case in person. Please enjoy a review of the case as it is presented here.
    View his case

    You hold the knowledge… share it


    The date for case submission has past – this year’s contest is now closed. A winner will be announced shortly.

    To recognize the ongoing efforts of radiographers and to promote radiation dose management awareness around the world, Philips and ISRRT host the annual “DoseWise Radiographer of the Year”. This contest offers an opportunity for radiographers to present best practices and share critical knowledge. 

    A panel of experts from ISRRT is currently judging this year’s submissions to select the imaging case that best demonstrates exceptional dose management practice.

    We’ve received some excellent and innovative cases, which (upon review) we will post here as best practice examples. By sharing knowledge everyone working in the field of radiology benefits – you, your patients, your staff, and your institution.

    DoseWise is a Philips radiology philosophy consisting of educational tools, protocols, software, and hardware and is part of our ALARA thinking. 

    Learn how DoseWise can help you develop ever more efficient protocols

    What is the DoseWise Radiographer of the Year contest all about? Take a look at this short video and get ready to submit your entry in 2017…
    isrrt event
    video thumbnail

    Column – Kelly L. Golkin
    Medical Imaging CT Clinical Specialist

    Read all about dose management in this column, written by expert Kelly L. Golkin from WellStar Health System, USA.

    A look into WellStar's radiation dose management program

     

    Radiation dose management does not have to be daunting. A column by Kelly Golkin, Medical Imaging CT Clinical Specialist at WellStar Health System.

    Read more

    The Importance of Ongoing Staff Education and Training


    Continuing staff training and education in healthcare is critical. Read more on how Kelly makes it part of her job to educate and train the CT Technologists she works with.
    Read more (PDF)

    Contest specifics

    Narrow down your selection with our filters
    results found based on filter criteria project found based on search criteria

    The filter criteria you have selected did not deliver any results

    Please adjust your filters.
    If you have any questions, please contact us

    Subscribe using RSS RSS feed

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand