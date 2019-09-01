By Philips ∙ Sep 01, 2019 ∙ 3 min read
Around the world, healthcare systems are struggling with rising costs and maintaining quality standards1. Interventional therapy procedures also face these challenges. A study performed in cardiac surgery2 revealed over 800 human errors in 40 cases observed. These ranged from errors in teamwork and communication and inconsistent adherence to clinical protocols to poorly organized workspace.
To efficiently support workflow during cardiac catheterization procedures, the design of this system focused on three key areas:
The study aimed to evaluate how the multi-user design of the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic Monitoring system benefits multiple users during simulated interventional cases. To gather input from a broad population of participants, the study involved 33 participants at two different locations. Participants were spread evenly over technologists/nurses and physicians. These scenarios covered all functions of hemodynamic monitoring common in the clinical practice of interventional cardiology3.
To objectively evaluate the benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its design was tested by participants who had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the system.
The system was designed to efficiently support workflow by allowing multiple users to interact with the system at any point during the procedure. One area of focus in the design process was to facilitate communication between the exam room and the control room.
Another was to seamlessly integrate functional measurements into the new multi-user design to enhance workflow. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the benefits of the multi-user design of the system based on simulated use by a clinical team in a realistic test environment.
Multidisciplinary teams performing interventional procedures interact with the hemo monitoring system as part of their daily tasks to ensure the patient remains stable throughout the procedure. These systems need to be easy to use and understandable by all team members. The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system design supports this multi-disciplinary team approach during cardiac catheterization procedures.
By using pre-defined statements and providing an answer scale, the data gathered were easy to compare and delivered valuable insights in the perception of the intended user group. The results show a positive validation of the envisioned benefits of the system.
[1] Porter ME, Lee TH. The Strategy That Will Fix Health Care. Harvard Business Review. 2013 [2] Morbi AHM, Hamady MS, Riga CV, Kashef E, Pearch BJ, Vincent C, Moorthy K, Vats A, Cheshire NJW, Bicknell CD. Reducing Error and Improving Efficiency during Vascular Interventional Radiology: Implementation of a Preprocedural Team Rehearsal. Radiology. 2012;264(2):473-483. [3] User study to evaluate multi-user design of the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system, May 2019
