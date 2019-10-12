Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine
October 12-16 | Booth #65
Centre de Convencions Internacional Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
At Philips, we deliver advanced molecular imaging solutions that help you to seamlessly connect data, technology and people across the care continuum. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare
Let's work together to advance healthcare.
Integrating AI in Precision Medicine
Sunday, October 13th
Hilton Diagonal Mar
18:30 – 21:00
Barcelona, Spain
Featuring presentations by special guest speakers:
Professor Ignasi Carrió, MD, Hospital Sant Pau, Barcelona
Richard Vdovjak, Principal Scientist, Data Science & AI, Philips
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Michael V. Knopp, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
