If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is lower than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself.
Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.
To prevent air from being drawn in and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.
Different types of milk can result in a different amount and quality of foam. We recommend that you use one of the following types of milk: