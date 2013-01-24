Search terms
There are a few different things that could cause coffee not to dispense from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions to solve this yourself.
Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal for only a few drops of coffee to be dispensed during your first brew. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimise the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.
If air is trapped, the machine will make a loud buzzing noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
If you are using an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
A dirty or clogged brew group can lead to no coffee being dispensed from the machine. It is important to rinse the brew group weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
Note: To thoroughly clean the brew group, we recommend that you use Philips coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704).
If no coffee is dispensing, the dispensing spout could also be clogged. To clean it, you can use a pipe cleaner or needle to get rid of the dirt.
When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.
Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and remove excess from the top. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and coffee brewing to be aborted. Coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.
When was the last time you descaled your espresso machine? All machines have a dedicated descale indicator. We advise you to descale the machine as soon as the machine indicates to do so. Not descaling your espresso machine can cause limescale to build up inside and cause malfunction.
Refer to the user manual on how to descale your espresso machine or click here.
If the pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged, no coffee can be dispensed. To fix this, follow the steps below or the instruction videos:
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.