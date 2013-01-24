Home
TAUE101WT/00
  Bass Sound
    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Bass Sound

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • Earbud
      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

      Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

      The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        5  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.2  mm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10057 6
        Height
        11.7  cm
        Length
        31  cm
        Nett weight
        1.44  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.11  kg
        Width
        16.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        6.8  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10057 9
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        34.7  cm
        Nett weight
        5.76  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Tare weight
        1.04  kg
        Width
        32.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10057 2
        Gross weight
        0.0757  kg
        Height
        17.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.06  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0157  kg
        Width
        5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Depth
        2.1  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Weight
        0.0654  kg
        Width
        4.9  cm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20034 0

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.