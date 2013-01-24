Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE4105RD/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Here comes the bass Here comes the bass Here comes the bass
    -{discount-value}

    In-ear headphones with mic

    TAE4105RD/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

    In-ear headphones with mic

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

    In-ear headphones with mic

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Here comes the bass

      Punchy bass. Clear sound

      What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers, and comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.

      Rock your music in real comfort

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Red

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        104  dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.193  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11021 6
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.04014  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.15286  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.823  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11021 9
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.32112  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.50188  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11021 2
        Gross weight
        0.054  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.01338  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.04062  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.01208  kg
        Width
        3  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.