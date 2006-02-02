Search terms

HDMI cable

SWV6370/10
    HDMI cable

    SWV6370/10
    Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

    HDMI cable

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

    HDMI cable

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      with this premium a/v cable

      • 1,5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

      99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

      High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection

      High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

      100% aluminum shielding

      This protective layer of aluminum guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

      The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93479 4
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        .35  kg
        Tare weight
        .01  kg
        Net weight
        .34  kg
        Length
        273  mm
        Width
        197  mm
        Height
        89  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 94983 5
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.37  kg
        Tare weight
        .01  kg
        Net weight
        1.36  kg
        Length
        323  mm
        Width
        300  mm
        Height
        211  mm

