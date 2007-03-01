Search terms

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring video signals between components.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      with this premium video cable

      • 1,5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      Split center pin for better signal transfer

      The split center pin allows for better signal transfer and an improved connection to the component inputs.

      99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

      99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

      100% aluminum shielding

      This protective layer of aluminum guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Foam Polyethlene (FPE) Dielectric

      Foam Polyethlene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

      Color coded connectors for instant recognition

      Color coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Reliable metal strain relief

      Full metal connector ensures extended durability by preventing damage during use and installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93478 7
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        .35  kg
        Tare weight
        .01  kg
        Net weight
        .34  kg
        Length
        273  mm
        Width
        197  mm
        Height
        89  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 94984 2
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.37  kg
        Tare weight
        .01  kg
        Net weight
        1.36  kg
        Length
        323  mm
        Width
        300  mm
        Height
        211  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

