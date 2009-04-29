Home
HDMI cable

SWV3433W/10
  Supports resolution up to 1080p
    HDMI cable

    SWV3433W/10

    Supports resolution up to 1080p

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Supports resolution up to 1080p

      with this high speed HDMI 1.3a cable

      • 3.0 m
      • High speed

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding

      Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Deep Color™

      Supports 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) color depths, allowing HDTVs to go from millions of colors to billions of colors. Enables increased contrast ratio. Eliminates on-screen color banding for smooth tonal transitions and suble gradations between colors.

      Lossless Audio™

      Supports new lossless compressed digital audio formats Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        28  cm
        Width
        9  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.22  kg
        Gross weight
        0.31  kg
        Tare weight
        0.09  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39326 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.27  cm
        Width
        14.6  cm
        Height
        29.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.88  kg
        Gross weight
        1.51  kg
        Tare weight
        0.63  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39741 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        4

