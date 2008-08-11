Search terms

1

Component video cable

SWV3303W/10
  • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
    -{discount-value}

    Component video cable

    SWV3303W/10

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better video connection between components. See all benefits

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this component video cable

      • 3 m

      Color coded connectors for instant recognition

      Color coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding

      Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        28.5  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.37  kg
        Gross weight
        0.53  kg
        Tare weight
        0.16  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39315 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        30.2  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        1.48  kg
        Gross weight
        2.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.92  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39728 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.